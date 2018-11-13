Shaqiri confident in more goals for Liverpool

Despite a brilliant start to life with Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri believes we have not seen the best from him yet.

Coming up with two goals and two assists in eight Premier League appearances for the Reds this season – five of those as a substitute – the Swiss international is making a good impression.

While crediting his team, however, Shaqiri insists he won't stop here.

"Of course I'm confident there are more goals to come," he said. "It's always better if you've got better players around you, if you can be more offensive, if you know that you are for sure going to have more possession than the opponent.

"But you also need to be ready to train hard every day. I'm feeling good, I'm fit, and I'm trying to give my best every time I get a chance."

Shaqiri is no stranger to European football's highest levels, winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich before stints with Inter Milan and Stoke City.

While the 27-year-old has not been able to cement a starting berth with Liverpool's dangerous front three, despite starting and scoring on Sunday against Fulham, he believes this current team is of a similar quality.

"I played at Bayern Munich with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben so I knew already what that was like," Shaqiri said.

"It was nothing new. I knew already how good these very talented players were. Because there are different coaches, they play a different type of football but the intensity is the same at Liverpool as it was at Bayern Munich.

"To compare teams is very difficult."