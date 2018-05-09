Sean Cox still critical as family give thanks for support

The family of Sean Cox say they are "overwhelmed and humbled" by messages of support for the Liverpool fan, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The 53-year-old was hurt in an incident before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg with Roma at Anfield that saw two Italian men charged and remanded in custody by Merseyside Police.

Jurgen Klopp's side paid tribute to Cox with a banner as they celebrated reaching the final in the Italian capital, while Roma wore training tops with the words 'Forza Sean' before their 4-2 second-leg win.

Although he remains seriously ill, his family remain hopeful of a full recovery and have thanked well-wishers for their encouragement.

"As a family we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago," said a statement released by Liverpool's official website, on behalf of the Cox family.

"From the wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre who continue to care for Sean to the highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police who have assisted us from the moment we arrived, it has been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands.

"There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.

"Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more.

"In the meantime, we would ask that our privacy continues to be respected and when we have news we will share it at the appropriate time. Until then, all we can do is hope and pray for Sean in the knowledge that he is receiving the best possible care."