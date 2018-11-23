Sarri hopeful Hazard follows Kante in committing to Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri is hopeful Chelsea can persuade Eden Hazard to follow N'Golo Kante in signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Kante committed to 2023 with a fresh deal on Friday but Hazard's contract is set to expire in 2020.

The Belgium star has indicated he is open to renewing at Stamford Bridge but has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Sarri conceded he is unsure as to how talks are progressing but is positive about Chelsea's chances of persuading Hazard to sign.

"I don't know the evolution of the deal for the contract," said Sarri.

"He is doing very well, fortunately he played the last match with the national team on Sunday so was with us on Tuesday.

"I don't know the evolution of the new contract but I think we can do it. I hope so."

Kante's new contract reportedly sees the midfielder become the best paid player in Chelsea's history.

The France midfielder is notoriously shy but team-mate David Luiz revealed in a club website interview this week that Kante tries to avoid paying the bill when he visits his restaurant.

"N'Golo for us is not just an important player for us, he is a determined player for us," Sarri added of Kante.

"So I am very, very happy with the new contract and very pleased for him. It is very important news for us.

"I know that David told something about him, that he doesn't want to pay the bill in the restaurant, but he is a very professional player on the pitch and off it.

"He is very important in the defensive phase, but he is improving in offensive moments. He can improve in the final 25 metres of the pitch and he can score more."