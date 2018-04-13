Salah targeting another Premier League record

Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking the Premier League record for most goals in a single season.

Egypt international Salah has been a revelation since returning to English football in a €42million transfer from Roma in July, scoring 39 goals in all competitions.

Salah tops the Premier League's scoring charts with 29, although he is being hunted down by Tottenham's Harry Kane - the winner of the Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons - who has 25.

Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez share the record for most goals in a Premier League season, the trio each managing to reach 31 strikes.

Salah has five matches remaining this term - starting with Saturday's home game against Bournemouth - and is confident of overtaking Suarez, Ronaldo and the Premier League's all-time top scorer Shearer.

"I'm very proud to see myself fighting to break the record for the Premier League," Salah said.

"I'm thinking about each game. That's my target, I want to score, I want to help the team to win again.

"It's still five games to go, there's a big chance, let's see."

Salah has become the first player to win the Premier League's Player of the Month award three times in one season after six goals in four games earned the March honour, while he has claimed the Liverpool prize six times this term.

"I feel good to win it again," Salah said. "We had good results in the month so that's the most important thing."