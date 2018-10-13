Salah returns to Liverpool with injury

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle strain suffered in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday.

Salah – who scored direct from a corner in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – was forced off late on having appeared to sustain a thigh injury.

Speaking directly after the game, assistant coach Hany Ramzy had told beIN SPORTS: "The primary diagnosis confirms it's just a strain and no muscle rupture is apparent."

Egypt have now confirmed that Salah will return to Liverpool and take no part in Tuesday's reverse fixture with Swaziland.