Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ready for a move to European giants Real Madrid, according to former Egypt striker Mido.

Salah, 25, has enjoyed an incredible season at Liverpool, scoring 40 goals in all competitions.

Those performances have seen the Egypt international linked with Europe's biggest clubs, including LaLiga giants Madrid and Barcelona.

Mido believes Salah has shown he would be more than capable of delivering for the likes of Madrid.

"Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2," he said, via KingFut.

"I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level.

"Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths."