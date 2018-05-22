Rowett swaps Derby for Stoke

Stoke City have announced the appointment of Gary Rowett following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Rowett left Derby County to sign a three-year contract at the bet365 Stadium, replacing Paul Lambert in the dugout, having only agreed a deal that tied him to the Rams until 2021 in January.

After his Derby side lost to Fulham in the Championship play-offs, Rowett will be tasked with leading the Potters back to the top-flight in 2018-19.

"This has come around quite quickly, but I am absolutely delighted to make the move to such an ambitious football club," he told Stoke's website.

"This is a club that has had amazing stability over the years, has been established in the Premier League for some time and the challenge for me now is, of course, to get Stoke City back into that division as soon as possible.

"There are certain things to do now, and to get right, but the undoubted ambition of myself and the people above me is to take this club back up as quickly as we possibly can.

"We have to make sure that the guys who report back for the first day of pre-season first and foremost want to be at Stoke City, and that they are willing to put in the desire and effort that not only I want, but that Stoke City and the supporters of this club want as well."