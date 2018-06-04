Rooney will decide his own future, says new Everton boss Silva

New Everton manager Marco Silva says Wayne Rooney will have the final say on whether or not he joins DC United.

The former England captain has held talks with the MLS club over the prospect of joining on a two-year deal worth a reported £3.8million annually.

Silva, who was named the club's new boss on May 31, plans to speak with Rooney in the coming days but insists his future will be left up to him.

He added that the 32-year-old will be welcome to return to the club at any time if he decides to leave.

"It's something that had started when I arrived," he told a news conference. "We will talk with him. We need to understand everything.

"The door is open anytime for him to return. We'll talk and see what is happening. It's Wayne's decision."

Sporting director Marcel Brands also encouraged Rooney to consider coming back to Everton when he ends his career in the United States, if he chooses to accept DC's offer.

"There is a possibility he will leave," he said. "He talks with DC, that is not a secret. We will also talk with him.

"If he wants to make the move, then I can only say I hope he returns to Everton when he finishes in the MLS because he's a legend of the club. I always did that at PSV. I will continue to do it here, to use the legends at the club."