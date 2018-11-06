Robertson warns Liverpool to expect 'different' Red Star

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson warned his team they would face a "different beast" when they visit Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The Premier League giants outclassed Red Star last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at Anfield in the Group C clash.

But the trip to Belgrade shapes as being far more challenging and Robertson said Liverpool would face a bigger test away from home.

"We scored at the right times at Anfield but they are a different beast at home and they proved that against Napoli when they got a draw here," he told a news conference.

"Hopefully we can quieten the crowd and get the three points that we need."

Liverpool reached the Champions League final last season, their run including a tight win over Roma in the last four.

Robertson believes those experiences will help his team-mates heading to the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"We're expecting another special atmosphere. We've seen videos of how the fans act and it's a special stadium, but we have experienced atmospheres like this before and we have to focus on the job in hand," he said.

"There were a few of us new to the Champions League last season and we gained invaluable experience by going the distance and just falling short, but we feel we have taken that into this season already.

"The semi-final in Rome was a special atmosphere especially but we handled that."