Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges

Raul has overseen a training session at Tottenham as the former Real Madrid icon steps up preparations to begin a coaching career.

The 40-year-old, considered one of the most lethal strikers in football history, is working towards his professional badges.

And as part of his education Raul was a guest at Spurs on Thursday, joining training ahead of their game at West Brom on Saturday.

Speaking last month, Raul said he will hold discussions with Madrid in June regarding taking on a coaching role.

Raul won a trio of Champions League crowns on top of six LaLiga titles with Madrid, and now works as an executive for the club.

