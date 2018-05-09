Rashford relishing England freedom under Southgate

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is pleased Gareth Southgate has broken the shackles and made playing for England an exciting experience.

Rashford is expected to feature prominently at the World Cup after appearing in each of the last eight internationals.

He could link up with the likes Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling in an attack spearheaded by Harry Kane as a host of fresh faces aim to erase the scars of past failures.

While England are yet to completely click under Southgate - netting just four goals in their last six matches - Rashford is enjoying the former Middlesbrough manager's proactive approach.

"He's brought a massive amount of freedom, especially to the forward players, but it's within a structure," Rashford told Inside United magazine.

"So we have a baseline and we know what we're doing. We know what our individual roles are and we still need to learn and develop that.

"But yeah, it's enjoyable playing under him and we just hope for the most success possible in the World Cup."

Russia 2018 is set to mark Rashford's second major international tournament after forming part of the squad that crashed out to Iceland in the second round at Euro 2016.

While he says there is excitement among the new group, the United forward warned against dreaming of glory.

"I don't like to think so far ahead because there are a lot of games before, hopefully, we get to that stage," he said.

"It's just about preparing well for the tournament, but before that you have to perform well at your club to get selected."