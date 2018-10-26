Pochettino offers no selection assurance for fit-again Alli

Tottenham star Dele Alli is not guaranteed to feature against Manchester City despite being deemed fit for selection, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

England midfielder Alli has missed his club's last five matches after aggravating a hamstring problem before the international break.

Spurs, who drew 2-2 at PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday, confirmed the 22-year-old has now returned to training ahead of Monday's match at Wembley Stadium.

However, Pochettino is taking a cautious approach to Alli's reintroduction following last month's setback.

"Yes I think it's good news but we need to be careful. He started today with the group," the Tottenham manager told reporters on Friday.

"Sure we hope he will be available for Monday but I'm not sure if we're going to put him in the squad or not."

Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose are expected to miss the City clash as they continue to undergo rehabilitation on hamstring and groin issues respectively.

Spurs have won four straight league matches to sit fifth, two points behind leaders City.