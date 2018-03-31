Pardew questions West Brom's meek mentality

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has stressed the need for his players to show some backbone in the club's fading fight against relegation.

The Baggies suffered an eighth successive Premier League loss on Saturday as Burnley left the Hawthorns with a 2-1 victory.

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring midway through a one-sided first half before Chris Wood put the game beyond the hosts with a second in the 73rd minute.

Salomon Rondon did reduce the deficit late in proceedings, but the comeback arrived too late for Pardew's satisfaction.

"We did not really engage them in the first half. We were so tentative in what we did, in closing the ball down, in possession," Pardew said.

"It was not the team I have seen in training this week. That is the situation we are in.

"We have to deal with Saturday afternoon when there are thousands of people here and a lot of pressure from the media. We did not cope with that very well today.

"We have another tough game next week here at home [against Swansea City] and we have to be confident enough to stand up to the opposition and go and ask them questions, which we did not do in the first half."