Origi out to prove his worth at Liverpool following Wolfsburg loan

Divock Origi believes he has returned to Liverpool as a more mature player following his loan spell at Wolfsburg.

The forward was part of Belgium’s squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring the winner for his country in the 1-0 triumph over Russia in the group stage, but failed to make the cut for this year’s tournament following an indifferent campaign in Germany.

Origi netted six Bundesliga goals and also scored in the two-legged relegation play-off victory over Holstein Kiel, helping Wolfsburg maintain their top-flight status.

While failing to find his best form during the 2017-18 season, Origi insists his temporary stint overseas has made him a more complete frontman as he aims to prove his worth at Anfield.

"It was a learning season for me," Origi told Liverpool’s official website. "It was a bit of a change of scenario. I learned a lot mentally and grew a lot. I think I've come back more mature.

"As a team, we had a difficult season, but we fought until the end and managed to stay in the league.

"I am very excited for the new season. I just have to keep my focus on enjoying myself on the pitch and giving everything.

"The next few weeks will show. The feet do the talking on the pitch, so we will see how it goes. I am positive."

Liverpool's campaign ended in frustration, as their Champions League hopes were snuffed out by Real Madrid at the final hurdle, but Origi is confident Jurgen Klopp's side will continue to make progress in 2018-19.

"Every year since I have been here, we have progressed so much. Even now, I have come back and can see we've progressed even more," the 23-year-old added.

"It was a great season with a difficult end, but it will make us stronger. We've always come back from setbacks, so I am very excited to see what is going to happen in this new season."