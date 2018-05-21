No clue - Klopp defiant over Can to Juventus claims

Jurgen Klopp is not concerned over speculation claiming Emre Can is on the verge of agreeing terms with Juventus as Liverpool prepare for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Germany midfielder Can has long been linked with the Serie A champions and a report by The Guardian on Monday claimed he would move to Turin on a free transfer and collect wages of €5million per season.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also said last weekend he was "optimistic about a positive end to negotiations" with the 24-year-old.

"No clue," Klopp replied when asked about Can's future at a news conference. "It's not important at the moment, to be honest.

"At this moment he is 100 per cent here. That's the only thing I'm interested in.

"I really have no idea, but that's not important to me at the moment."

If Can makes a farewell appearance for the Reds in Kiev, it will be one that looked unlikely until recently.

Last month, Klopp said he expected his compatriot's season to be over due to a back injury and Can was left out of Germany's provisional World Cup squad.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man made encouraging progress during Liverpool's pre-final training break in Marbella.

"It depends on his reaction [to training]," Klopp explained when discussing Can's chances of featuring against Madrid.

"Ten days ago I didn't think it was possible that he could do what he did today and that he could do what he did in Marbella.

"It looked good, really positive, but we have to wait again until tomorrow. The door is open. It's really nice to have him back in the group. He is really desperate to be part of the game."