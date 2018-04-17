M'Vila open to Premier League return

Saint-Etienne midfielder Yann M'Vila is not ruling out a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 22-cap France international starred on loan for Sunderland in the 2015-16 season and, while his former club have since been relegated, he is open to the possibility of going back to England.

However, M'Vila says his focus for now remains on Saint-Etienne, where he has one year remaining on his contract.

"I'm only 27 years old," he told SFR Sport. "I signed with Saint-Etienne until June 2019.

"I am very happy there and I think only about football, about being on the pitch. My agent takes care of the rest.

"I spent an amazing year in Sunderland. [The Premier League] is the best championship in the world. Why not [return to England]? Only God knows if I'll be at Saint-Etienne next season. For the moment, I do not know.

"With the board and the coach, we are dreaming of qualifying for Europe. On May 19 [after the season has finished], we can sit around a table and discuss."

Saint-Etienne are eighth in Ligue 1, just one point behind fifth-placed Rennes and a Europa League berth.