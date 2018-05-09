Moyes in no rush to discuss West Ham future

David Moyes has no intention of bringing forward talks with West Ham over his future despite already steering the club to safety.

The Scot replaced Slaven Bilic last November charged with the task of lifting the Premier League strugglers out of the relegation zone.

Moyes succeeded and ensured West Ham's top-flight status was retained on Saturday with an impressive 2-0 win away at Leicester City.

He reportedly signed a short-term deal on his arrival at London Stadium but will not meet with the board until after the home fixtures against Manchester United and Everton, two of his former clubs.

"We have always said we will talk after the end of the season so we will wait until then," Moyes told the media on Wednesday.

"It's always the way I wanted it and I won't change my views until we get the last two games out of the way.

"I don't think there is any temptation [to start negotiations yet].

"We are putting things in place, like pre-season, as much as we can, but ultimately I have got a decision to make and the club has as well."

Following 11 successful years with Everton, Moyes lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford after being handed the difficult task of replacing the legendary Alex Ferguson.

However, he holds no grudge against United, describing the chance to take charge of them as a "real privilege".

"I can only ever say good things about Manchester United because I respect the club so much and what they stand for, and just how good a football club it is," Moyes told West Ham's official website.

"Anybody who is a manager of that football club has a real privilege.

"I think we would rather be not playing them after a defeat, but the truth is we have to play Manchester United and we will do everything we can to win. We will try to play well in this game."