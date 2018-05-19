Mourinho unfazed about reception from 'phenomenal' Chelsea fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unfazed if he receives a hostile reception from Chelsea fans, paying tribute to his former club's supporters.

Mourinho comes up against the club at which he won three Premier League titles when United meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Portuguese tactician enjoyed two stints at Stamford Bridge, but he was targeted by fans during United's trip to the ground last season.

However, Mourinho insisted he had nothing bad to say about Chelsea fans ahead of the encounter at Wembley.

"In relation to the Chelsea supporters, this I don't forget: they were phenomenal," he told UK newspapers.

"When I become Manchester United manager, you know better than me of course if the supporters hate me or dislike me or disrespect me.

"That is something I cannot control. But you don't have any thoughts from me with negative words about Chelsea supporters. Not one word. Not one word.

"The only thing I say in relation to Chelsea supporters is that since my first day in 2004 until my last day when I was sacked a couple of years ago, they were with me unconditionally."

The FA Cup final could mark Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte's final match in charge of the club.

But Mourinho said that would mean little for the decider, with United looking to join Arsenal on a record 13 FA Cup triumphs.

"Honestly, I still don't know what Antonio's situation is. Until it's official that Antonio leaves, I don't know," he said.

"I'm just curious about it. In relation to the match, if it's his last match or if it isn't his last match, I don't think it will change at all his approach to the game and his desire to win."