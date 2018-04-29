Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could be ruled out of the FA Cup final.

Lukaku limped out of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at home to Arsenal early in the second half after suffering a foot injury.

United secured a place in next season's Champions League thanks to Marouane Fellaini's stoppage-time header and Mourinho's men look certain to finish second in the Premier League.

Although the United boss is not yet sure of the extent of Lukaku's injury, he said the Belgium international may be unable to make May 19's final against former club Chelsea at Wembley.

"I don't know if he is going to be out," Mourinho said of Lukaku's chances to play in the final. "Or if he's not okay.

"He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go.

"So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play. But there are three more weeks until the final, so let's see. I know it was on his foot but I don't know more yet.

"I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks' time.

"But I don't know. I never, when I finish a game and a player is injured, immediately go for good or bad news. I wait a bit more."

Lukaku, who was making his 50th United appearance on Sunday, has scored 27 goals in his first season at Old Trafford, five of those strikes coming in the FA Cup.