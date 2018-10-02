Mourinho enduring longest wait for home win in his career

Jose Mourinho has set a new unwanted record for the longest time without a home win in his senior coaching career.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The result means Mourinho's side have now failed to win any of their last four games on home soil in all competitions.

Since their 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, United have lost 3-0 to Tottenham, been held 1-1 by Wolves and knocked out of the EFL Cup by Derby County on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The last time they went four games without a home win was in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, when they drew 0-0 with PSV, West Ham and Chelsea and lost 2-1 to Norwich City in November and December 2015.

Mourinho last went at least three games without a home in 2013-14, when his Chelsea side lost consecutive games to Sunderland and Atletico Madrid before drawing 0-0 with Norwich.