Mourinho: Dalot is Europe's best full-back in his age group

Jose Mourinho has hailed new Manchester United signing Diogo Dalot as the "best full-back in Europe" in his age group and is confident he has all the attributes to be a success at Old Trafford.

Dalot had been strongly linked with a move to United over the past week, with reports claiming his €20million release clause had been met.

United confirmed the deal on Wednesday after both parties agreed terms on a five-year contract which has the option for a further 12 months.

And, despite featuring just six times in the Primeira Liga in 2017-18, 19-year-old Dalot is expected to go straight into United's first-team squad, initially as back-up to Antonio Valencia.

But in the long run, Mourinho has high expectations for the full-back.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club," Mourinho told the club's official website.

"He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United."

For Dalot, the move sees him leave familiar surroundings, but a switch to United was an offer he could not refuse.

"Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me," Dalot said. "I have grown up in Porto's academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.

"But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn't turn down.

"I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad."