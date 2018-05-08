English
Mendy: I'm at full power and ready for World Cup

France defender Benjamin Mendy insisted he would be at "full power" for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mendy, 23, returned from a serious knee injury for Manchester City in April, meaning he has played just seven games this season.

But the four-time France international believes he will be ready for the World Cup, which begins in mid-June, if he is picked.

"I'll do like everyone else and try to get as much playing time as possible," Mendy told SFR Sport.

"We'll see when the [squad] list comes out.

"Physically and mentally, I'm at full power and I'm ready to go to Russia."

France will face Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup.

