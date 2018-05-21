Mendy: France are eyeing World Cup glory

France defender Benjamin Mendy sees no reason why his nation cannot win the World Cup in Russia.

Didier Deschamps' men will be among the favourites for the showpiece event, where they will face Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Mendy believes in his team's chances of success as they bid for a second World Cup crown and first since 1998.

"The goal is victory. The French team must win this cup," the Manchester City defender told Canal +.

"With the team we have, there is no reason not to go all the way."

Mendy played just 62 minutes for City late in the campaign after returning from a knee injury in April.

But the 23-year-old insisted he would be ready for the World Cup after being included in Deschamps' star-studded squad.

"People can ask questions. I respect that, but I had to make sacrifices," Mendy said.

"I stayed serious and did some work. I'll be ready for the World Cup. Everything has been set up for my return. It's going to be OK."