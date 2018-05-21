Matic: United can fight for Premier League and Champions League with experience

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes the Red Devils need to sign some more experienced players so they can challenge for Premier League and Champions League silverware.

United's season ended with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley, having finished second and 19 points adrift of record-breaking champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's men were also shocked by Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 despite another lavish campaign of spending, which saw Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Matic lured to Old Trafford.

United are expected to be active again in the transfer market as they try to bridge the gap to City amid links to Chelsea's Willian, Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.

And Serbia international Matic said: "I think we need some players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team.

"After that, we can fight for the title and the Champions League also. I think that we have improved. As you know, United last year were sixth. The year before that, fifth.

"So we improve, we are second. The only team who is better than us this year is Man City. Obviously, they play amazing football. But we are second and we are in the Champions League next year which is the most important thing.

"As you saw in the game, we tried to play - we played good football - but Chelsea have some players that can punish every mistake like [Eden] Hazard did so we have to accept to see where we can improve and next year to try and win some trophies."