Mane contract shows Liverpool progress, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Sadio Mane's new contract is evidence of the progress Liverpool have made in recent years, with their star men now able to "make the next step" at Anfield.

Mane committed to a reported two-year extension on Thursday, keeping him on Merseyside until 2023, as Liverpool look to mount a title challenge this season.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho have moved on in search of silverware in the past, but Klopp is now confident he has a team that can contend.

"I'm really pleased [Mane] signed the contract," said the Reds boss. "It's a big signing, a player in a big moment in his career.

"To extend the contract is more than the signing, it's a statement and I'm happy about that. It really shows a bit of the change the club did in the last few years.

"A few years ago it constantly happened, where players in a good moment thought they had to leave to make the next step. Now our boys think they can make the next step here."

And Klopp was pleased to be able to show his faith in a player who has delivered consistently for Liverpool over recent seasons.

"This club always shows that we realise the value of a player with a new contract," he said. "It's important we are confident in the squad. We have to use the quality we have.

"Signing a contract is five seconds but negotiations are more involved with agents and things so we have to carry on and use our quality. I never had doubts about the quality of the squad.

"It's settled and fixed and nobody has to come and ask about our players."