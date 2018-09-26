Manchester United's torrid penalty shoot-out run continues against Derby

Manchester United's penalty woes continued on Tuesday as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup on spot-kicks by Championship side Derby County at Old Trafford.

It continues a torrid recent run in shoot-outs from the Red Devils, which has seen them lose their last five across the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Here, we look back on United's recent spot-kick sorrow.

Derby County, EFL Cup third round - September 2018

United failed to take advantage of Marouane Fellaini's last-gasp goal as they slipped to an 8-7 shoot-out defeat. After some unerring penalties, it was Phil Jones' feeble effort that sealed the Rams' win.

Middlesbrough, EFL Cup fourth round - October 2015

After a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, England trio Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young all missed from the spot as Middlesbrough held their nerve to book a quarter-final berth with a 3-1 shoot-out win.





Sunderland, EFL Cup semi-final, second leg - January 2014

In what was surely one of the lowest-quality penalty shoot-outs in recent memory, Danny Welbeck, Jones, Adnan Januzaj and Rafael all missed as the Black Cats set up a final against Manchester City with a 2-1 spot-kick win.





Chelsea, Community Shield - August 2009

After a 2-2 draw, Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra saw penalties saved by Petr Cech, allowing Salomon Kalou to seal a 4-1 win and give the Blues victory in the season's annual curtain raiser.

Everton, FA Cup semi-final - April 2009

Former United goalkeeper Tim Howard proved their nemesis at Wembley to deny them an FA Cup final appearance. The American stood firm to keep out Dimitar Berbatov and Rio Ferdinand and secure the Toffees a 4-2 win from the spot.