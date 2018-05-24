Manchester United should sell Pogba if he's unhappy - Scholes

Paul Scholes thinks Paul Pogba was "okay" for Manchester United this season but insists no player should be kept at Old Trafford against their will.

Record signing Pogba has found his performances under the microscope since re-joining United from Juventus in 2016.

The 25-year-old France midfielder has often been a target for criticism in games when Jose Mourinho's side have fallen short, most recently the 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Chelsea.

"Once the season is over and players meet up with their international teams there are always some comments made," Scholes told talkSPORT.

"But look, if players aren't happy, let them go. That's always the way I feel about it.

"Pogba has been just okay this season for a player of his quality.

"There's still time. He's only been there a couple of years and he's still a young-ish player.

"Let's hope he produces more of his Juventus form next season."

The future of forward duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford has also been the subject of speculation, after both players were criticised by Mourinho.

However, Scholes cautioned United against selling such talents given the boost acquiring quality players would give to rival teams.

"I know they're good players, they're really talented players," he added.

"Those two especially, I just don't want them to be players who leave and turn out to be sensational, because you can easily see that happening."