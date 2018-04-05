Manchester United don't want to sell Martial to Juventus, says Deschamps

Manchester United do not want to sell Anthony Martial to Juventus at the end of the season, according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

The forward has been in and out of the first team under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, making only 16 starts in the Premier League this season.

There have been reports United could allow him to leave in the transfer window to fund a move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, with Juve said to be keen to bid for Martial if he becomes available.

Deschamps says he will gladly offer advice to France's players on their futures before the World Cup gets underway, but he does not think United will actively try to offload the player they signed from Monaco three years ago.

"The players know it would be better if issues in the market were resolved as soon as possible, but I know that won't be the case," Deschamps told Tuttosport.

"Martial has a contract with United and the club don't want to sell him. We'll see if he's looked at, by Juve or anyone else.

"I don't give advice, I give my opinion. In the end, it's up to the players to decide."

Martial has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League since joining United in a deal that could reportedly be worth £58million, depending on bonuses.