Manchester United complete Grant signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City for a reported fee of £1.5million.

Grant, 35, is expected to serve as United's number three behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero after agreeing a two-year contract.

United sold Sam Johnstone to West Brom in a deal worth around £6.5m earlier on Tuesday, while Portugal youth international Joel Pereira is set to be loaned out for the 2018-19 season.

"Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," Grant told his new club's website after United and Stoke confirmed the deal.

"This was an opportunity that I couldn't let pass and I'm thrilled to become a part of such a historic club.

"I've enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I'm now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.

"I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season."

Former Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley keeper Grant spent two seasons with Stoke and was named their Player of the Year in 2016-17, when he stepped in for the injured Jack Butland.

In a statement, Stoke said: "The club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee and wish him all the best for the future."