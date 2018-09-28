Manchester United adaptation is going all right, said Fred

New Manchester United signing Fred is starting to feel good about his adaptation at the club after an admittedly slow start.

Fred is reported to have cost United £53million after impressing at Shakhtar Donetsk during a five-year spell in Ukraine, apparently attracting interest from Manchester City during that time.

Although he showed flashes of class, Fred's form in his first few matches was disappointing and he looked rusty on his Premier League debut against Leicester City.

But the Brazil international is feeling better about his contributions after scoring his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Wolves last Saturday.

"I was really happy [to score]," Fred told MUTV.

"I even had the chance to dedicate it to my son that will be born soon. This goal was really important to me and I hope it is the first of many.

"I'm still adapting to many things and in the previous games I wasn't playing as well as I was playing before I joined the club.

"Now I feel much better and to be able to score my first goal was really amazing."

United travel to West Ham on Saturday and the match will see Fred come up against a familiar face in Felipe Anderson, who joined from Lazio in pre-season.

"He is a guy that has been playing with me since 2009 in the Brazilian [set-up]," Fred said.

"We played in the [Under-20] Copa America together, and the Olympic Games [warm-up matches]. He is a guy that I admire a lot, he is a dear friend of mine.

"When he signed with West Ham and I signed with Man United, we spoke about playing against each other.

"I wish all the best for him in this team, I hope he is also adapting really well, but in the game against us, the victory will be ours, not theirs."