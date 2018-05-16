Man City boss Guardiola scoops awards double after claiming LMA Manager of the Year

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed the double after he was crowned the League Manager's Association (LMA) Manager of the Year and the Premier League Manager of the Season.

Guardiola enjoyed a record-breaking season at the helm of champions City, who became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points, as the Spaniard scooped both awards on Tuesday.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach also helped City set Premier League bests in terms of wins (32), away wins (16), goal difference (+79), goals (106) and the most matches won in succession (18) after the Citizens finished 19 points clear of neighbours and second-placed Manchester United.

Guardiola held off Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Burnley's Sean Dyche, Wolves boss Nuno Espiro Santos, Cardiff City's Neil Warnock and John Coleman of Accrington Stanley to take out the LMA Manager of the Year.

The 47-year-old also became the first City manager to win the award – handed to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last season – after Roberto Mancini (2012) and Manuel Pellegrini (2014) missed out despite winning the Premier League.

"I want to share this manager award with all the other managers and I hope Sir Alex will be here to share it with us," said Guardiola.

"We achieved records and success that we'll remember for the rest of our lives."

Guardiola also beat Klopp, Dyche, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, Newcastle United's Rafael Benitez and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton to the Premier League gong.

"I don't usually win awards because it’s the fellow managers who vote for it," Guardiola added.