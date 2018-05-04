Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future

Riyad Mahrez admits he is uncertain about his Leicester City future but insists he is relaxed going into the final three Premier League games of the season.

The Algeria star attempted to force through a move to Manchester City during the January transfer window, although Pep Guardiola's side reportedly baulked at Leicester's £90million asking price after seeing a £60m bid rejected.

Mahrez missed two Leicester matches following his failure to join the newly crowned champions but has played in each of their last nine top-flight games.

However, speculation is again emerging that the 27-year-old will look to leave the King Power Stadium before next season, even though City have reportedly turned their attention towards signing Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Mahrez feels calm about his future but would not rule out the prospect of moving on.

"It has gone. It was in January, it's another transfer window," he told Sky Sports News when asked about his transfer request. "I am still here. I don't want to put a lot of things in my head.

"I am still in contract with Leicester, so, at the moment, I am here and we will see.

"At that time, I handed a transfer [request] because I had offers from Manchester City, so obviously I wanted to go. But now I am still at Leicester.

"With me, especially, you never know what is happening. Every time I have to go but I am still here.

"I don't really want to talk about [whether] I am going or staying. I just want to finish the last three games. We will see what will happen for me."