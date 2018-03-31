Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal against Swansea City on Saturday.

Belgium international Lukaku netted just five minutes into the meeting at Old Trafford, firing home from inside the box after being teed up by Alexis Sanchez.

It was the 24-year-old's 15th top-flight effort since joining the Red Devils from Everton for a reported £75million last July.

Lukaku failed to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea, but hit 17 during a loan spell at West Brom and 68 for Everton.

He took 216 Premier League appearances to reach the milestone, making him the 12th quickest player to achieve the feat.

He is the 28th player to reach three figures for goals in the Premier League and the first from Belgium.