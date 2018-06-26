Low applauds Ozil's 'great reaction' to being dropped

Mesut Ozil produced a "great reaction" to being dropped for Germany's 2-1 win over Sweden and is in contention to start against South Korea on Wednesday, according to Joachim Low.

Ozil paid the price for a disappointing display in Germany's surprise 2-0 defeat to Mexico, as Low left him on the bench last Saturday in Sochi.

Toni Kroos' last-gasp winner ensured Germany head into their final Group F outing in a much stronger position than had looked likely in a contest in which Die Mannschaft came from behind despite having Jerome Boateng sent off.

But Ozil could find himself back in the starting XI in Kazan on Wednesday, Low praising him for his response to being left out.

"After the match against Sweden, Ozil showed a great reaction in training, as I expected from all who didn't play," Low told reporters at the Kazan Arena.

"Therefore, all are an option for tomorrow. I think we have 18 players available. Sebastian Rudy won't be able to play, that's still a few days early as he broke his nose in multiple places.

"He could have a mask, but that wouldn't make sense. All other 18 players are available aside from Jerome.

"[Mats] Hummels is able to play tomorrow [Wednesday], he has trained the last few days and he has no problems."

Another Germany player to have been criticised for his performances in Russia is Thomas Muller, and Low saluted his willingness to self-evaluate during a "long chat" they had earlier in the tournament.

"After the match against Mexico, we had a long chat and tried to analyse his way of playing with videos," Low added.

"He's someone who's very open to comments and someone who's critical of himself.

"We spoke of a few things and he knows [his situation]. He's the sort of player who, despite negativity, he looks forward, he keeps a positive attitude and he's very important for us."