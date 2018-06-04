Liverpool want Fekir but 'nothing is done', says agent

Nabil Fekir's agent has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Lyon captain but says a deal is yet to be struck for the France international.

Fekir scored 18 league goals last season as Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 behind Monaco and runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old's impressive form has been noticed by a number of clubs, including Liverpool, but discussions between club and player are yet to take place, according to Fekir's agent Jean-Pierre Bernes.

"Talks with Liverpool will only happen when there is an agreement with Lyon and Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light," he told French outlet Le Progres.

"Liverpool's interest exists but for now nothing is done. The transfer window is long and other clubs could show interest."