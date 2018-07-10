English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

Liverpool reward Wilson with new long-term deal

Liverpool reward Wilson with new long-term deal

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Harry Wilson has signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool.

The Wales international came through the Premier League club's youth system and, after scoring regularly at under-23 level, spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Hull City.

Wilson - who only signed his last contract extension at Anfield in January - managed seven goals during his temporary stint in the Championship.

The 21-year-old forward found the net twice in Liverpool's opening pre-season friendly on Saturday too, as Jurgen Klopp's side recorded a 7-0 victory over Chester.

"I'm delighted to sign the new deal," Wilson told the club's official website.

"When it got offered to me, I was desperate to get everything sorted so I could sign it fairly early on in pre-season because I want to focus on playing football.

"So, now this is sorted, I feel I can do that and push on and try and impress."

Previous Manchester United invite Thai cave survivors to Ol
Read
Manchester United invite Thai cave survivors to Old Trafford
Next Gunn targets success after signing for Southampton
Read
Gunn targets success after signing for Southampton