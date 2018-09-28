Liverpool ready to win titles, says Sarri

Liverpool are ready to win the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp because he is one of the best coaches in the world, says Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea host Liverpool on Saturday with the Reds having won all six of their opening matches for the first time in the Premier League era.

But the Blues inflicted Liverpool's first defeat of the season in any competition as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool last lost at home in January, but Sarri feels the Reds, without a top-flight title since 1990, are in good shape to challenge this term.

"It will be another match in another competition with a different level," Sarri told reporters. "I think maybe they can increase their determination after Wednesday.

"It will always be a difficult match against a top-level team. They have worked with the same coach for four seasons and they are ready now to win the Premier League."

Asked about Liverpool's failure to win the league for so long, Sarri added: "It's very strange but I think the important thing is now they are ready."

The Italian was fulsome in his praise of Liverpool manager Klopp, who has led his side to EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals without collecting a first trophy of his reign.

"He's one of the best coaches in the world at the moment," Sarri said.

"He worked very well in the last season with his players, so now I think they are ready to win.

"Maybe the Premier League, but they are ready to win something important."

Long-serving Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill were handed rare starts for Wednesday's EFL Cup tie.

But although Sarri praised their performances, he suggested Cahill could still leave during the January transfer window, the centre-back having indicated he is considering his future at the club.

"I am very happy with the performance of Fabregas and Cahill, they played 90 minutes after a long time, but I don't know at the moment if they are ready to play twice in a week for 90 minutes," Sarri said.

"But now I am sure that they will be very useful for us during the season, that is very important for me.

"I have spoken with him [Cahill] but I think that there is October, November, December. So I think he has to wait.

"I was really very happy with Gary's performance. And so Gary for me is very useful. I don't know, generally it's far from now so we will see."