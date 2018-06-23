English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

'Little Pea' Hernandez hits big Mexico milestone in World Cup win

'Little Pea' Hernandez hits big Mexico milestone in World Cup win

Getty Images

Javier Hernandez hit his 50th international goal to enhance Mexico's bid for a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Hernandez scored Mexico's second goal in a 2-1 victory over South Korea at the Rostov Arena on Saturday.

El Tri are firmly on course for the last 16, having overcome Germany in their opening Group F match.

Hernandez, Mexico's record goalscorer, finished well with a near-post shot to add to a Carlos Vela penalty scored in the first half.

Mexico are one of five teams to have a perfect record after two matches at Russia 2018.

They join Uruguay and hosts Russia from Group A, Group B's France and Croatia from Group C on maximum points.

Hernandez also scored for Mexico on June 23 at the last World Cup, netting in a 3-1 defeat of Croatia.

 

Previous 'Mentally strong' Salah will overcome World Cup di
Read
'Mentally strong' Salah will overcome World Cup disappointment, says Mane
Next Shaqiri, Xhaka facing disciplinary action over goa
Read
Shaqiri, Xhaka facing disciplinary action over goal celebration