Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha

Gary Lineker has paid a warm tribute to the late Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester confirmed on Sunday that Srivaddhanaprabha died when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium around an hour after Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham.

All five people on board the aircraft were killed.

Former England striker Lineker starred for Leicester during the early stages of his career and remains a passionate supporter of his hometown club.

"Deeply saddened to hear the confirmation that @lcfc chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people to lose their lives in the helicopter crash on Saturday evening," Lineker wrote in an Instagram post.

"A quiet, unassuming man who will always be remembered with great fondness and respect."

Srivaddhanaprabha took over Leicester in 2010, becoming their chairman the following year, and bankrolled their astonishing Premier League title triumph as 5,000-1 outsiders under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16.

"He also helped to bring the most magical, miraculous title win in the history of football," Lineker added.

"Thank you, chairman for all you did for our football club."