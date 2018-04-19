Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form

The Premier League's Golden Boot award is seemingly a two-horse race between Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, but not according to Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Salah is leading the way with 30 league goals in what has been a sensational first season at Liverpool, while Tottenham striker Kane – who has collected the award in each of the last two seasons – is four back.

It would take a pretty big effort from anyone else to finish as the top scorer in England's top flight, but United defender Smalling was in a jokey mood after scoring for the third consecutive away game in United's 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Posting on Twitter, Smalling wrote: "Late charge for the golden boot. Good response after the weekend. #MUFC #GGMU #ManUtd #PremierLeague."

One suspects Smalling's tongue was firmly in his cheek, but who knows if the England defender can score around 35 goals in United's remaining four league fixtures he may still have an outside chance…