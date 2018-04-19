Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah

Jurgen Klopp jokingly told Liverpool to train naked before their Champions League quarter-final decider against Manchester City as all eyes would be on star Mohamed Salah.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Anfield, helping Liverpool reach the Champions League semi-finals with 40 goals in all competitions since arriving from upcoming European opponents Roma.

Of Salah's season tally, 30 of those have come in the Premier League as the Egyptian forwards leads the Golden Boot race, while he was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Discussing the hype over Salah, who scored in Liverpool's 2-1 second-leg victory over City at the Etihad Stadium last week, German manager Klopp revealed what he told his players.

"It is a really good group and, with Mo, everyone really likes the hype around him, all the boys," Klopp said.

"When we came out for the Champions League training before Man City, I said, 'Come on everybody, let's go out naked because no one will realise — they are just looking at Mo'.

"Now we go to Rome [next Tuesday for the first leg of their semi-final against Roma]. I don't think the hype will be a little bit less. But it is all okay.

"The boys created the atmosphere in the group. In a successful team, there is always a good ­atmosphere. Other teams can have very good ­players, but no group."

Klopp added: "There is so much that is positive – we are a team. The boys are all together.

"We have a big chance here to create something for the future. We are still young and full of potential. My impression is that they are all excited about being in this group."