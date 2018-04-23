Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti

Roma great Francesco Totti has admitted a measure of surprise over former team-mate Mohamed Salah's stunning debut season at Liverpool.

Salah beat Kevin De Bruyne to the PFA Players' Player of the Year award on Sunday for his incredible 31-goal haul in the Premier League, which has him five clear in the race for the Golden Boot.

He has also scored eight in the Champions League and will look to carry that form into the first leg of Liverpool's semi-final encounter with Roma on Tuesday.

Totti, who played alongside Salah for two seasons at Stadio Olimpico, believes the winger's exceptional run of performances on Merseyside is a credit to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"To some extent, it surprises me that [Salah] has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool," Totti told Liverpool's official website.

"But, on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad, the coach they have – Klopp, to me, is one of the best coaches in the world – it didn't surprise me.

"They put him in the condition to express himself at his best."