Klopp in the dark over Firmino injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp faces a nervous wait to find out the extent of Roberto Firmino's eye injury suffered during the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

The Brazilian – who scored the Reds' second – was substituted in the 74th minute after a clash with Jan Vertonghen.

Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and Klopp is unsure whether the 26-year-old will be fit enough to feature.

"I'm not sure, but there may be an injury with Roberto, we don't know exactly in the moment," he said.

"It's something with his eye, we will see.

"I didn't see it back. I only saw the situation from around 60 yards. I have no clue what exactly happened.

"But it's something with the eye and for sure in the moment it's not comfortable for him. We will see."