Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager's Premier League landmark in Opta numbers

Liverpool left it late to make sure Jurgen Klopp celebrated his 100th Premier League in charge of the club with three points.

Having trailed Crystal Palace 1-0 at the break, Liverpool equalised early in the second half through Sadio Mane before Mohamed Salah grabbed an 84th-minute winner at Selhurst Park.

The Egyptian controlled Andrew Robertson's low cross from the left before steering the ball beyond Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, his 29th league goal of the campaign securing a hard-fought 2-1 triumph.

The German hailed a "dirty three points" after the final whistle, with his players producing the perfect start to a tricky run of fixtures that sees the Merseyside derby sandwiched in between a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City.

Here, we've picked out some of the more notable numbers after Klopp raised his century in style on Saturday:

208 - Liverpool have managed 208 league goals under Klopp, the second most in the competition's history. The only manager to see his side score more in the same time frame was Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City (231).

190 - Klopp's tally of 190 Premier League points is more than Rafael Benitez (186) managed in his first 100 games at Anfield.

91 - Roberto Firmino has played in 91 of Klopp's 100 games, the most of any player during the German's tenure. James Milner (83) is next on the list with Emre Can (80) in third.

54 - Klopp has won 54 league fixtures, the same as Arsene Wenger managed with Arsenal but some way behind Jose Mourinho's competition record of 73 with Chelsea.

8 - Liverpool fans have seen eight players score 10 or more league goals under Klopp. They are: Firmino, Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Mane, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Milner and Daniel Sturridge.

1.9 - Klopp averages 1.9 points per game and boasts exactly the same record after 100 league outings as Bob Paisley. Bill Shankly, by the way, averaged 1.92 points.