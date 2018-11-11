Klopp hails Liverpool quick-thinking after disallowed Mitrovic goal

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool for their quick-thinking after they capitalised on the confusion around a disallowed Fulham goal to take the lead in Sunday's game at Anfield.

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside, despite Andy Robertson appearing to be between the Fulham striker and the goal.

Within 14 seconds, Liverpool had the lead, Mohamed Salah having slotted home his sixth Premier League goal of the season after Alisson took a quick free-kick and Trent Alexander-Arnold played the forward through.

The Reds went on to claim a 2-0 victory thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri's second-half strike, and Klopp was delighted with the way his players reacted to the controversial Mitrovic decision.

"I have seen it once. I'm not sure [if it was offside]. What did the guys who have seen it 20 times say? It's still difficult to tell?" Klopp told a news conference.

"I don't want to compare it, but [in the 1-1 draw] against Arsenal we scored a clearer goal which was not offside, blah blah blah, and didn't get it. You cannot change it.

"The most important thing is reacting in that situation that quickly, that was brilliant. Ali, Trent, Mo and done. It was a fantastic situation."

Klopp felt his side coped well after being surprised by Fulham's line-up, which saw Calum Chambers deployed as a deep midfielder in front of centre-backs Denis Odoi and Alfie Mawson.

"In a few moments it was tough, and in a few moments it was not that tough," he said. "When we saw their line-up, we were a bit surprised – how could we prepare for that line-up?

"It was the first time this season, I think, that Fulham have played like this, with four or five centre-halves.

"So far, Fulham have always had a football-playing idea. Today, they were winning second balls, had everyone on their toes, and while they played a bit of football there was a lot of long build-up, and Mitrovic did outstandingly well in those situations.

"That was a bit tricky, but apart from that, the boys from the beginning did really well."

Klopp also offered sympathy to Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic, whose position is under scrutiny following a run of seven consecutive defeats in all competitions.

"I absolutely have sympathy for his situation," he added. "Today, it was the first time really Fulham changed their approach, and in the end, it wasn't the result they wanted. But they had a lot of quality and worked really well together.

"I wish him all the best for the rest of the season as I watched them quite a lot in the Championship last year and it was brilliant. I don't think a lot of teams with a football-playing idea get promoted from the Championship, but they really played football. I think they should stick with it as that's what they are really good at."