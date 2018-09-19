Klopp hails 'brilliant' Henderson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Jordan Henderson after his team's win over Paris Saint-Germain, hailing the club captain for a "brilliant performance".

Henderson, 28, made just his second start of the season, dominating in midfield as the Premier League side beat PSG 3-2 in a Champions League thriller at Anfield.

Klopp was full of praise for Henderson, who has been eased back after his World Cup campaign with England.

"It's not only that we fight a lot and I love that but we played football as well, and that looked really confident. We look now much more tuned than it maybe was in the past," he told a news conference.

"We played a midfield [Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum] who played a lot of times last season together. That was the reason for that.

"It was clear that Hendo would come back and what a brilliant performance of him. Physical-wise, so good, because obviously as we know that the players after the World Cup normally struggle a bit.

"He is ready now and that's really important for us. We didn't learn a lot which we didn't know before, but it's nice to see that we can do it. That's it."