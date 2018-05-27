Karius 'infinitely sorry' but thanks Liverpool fans for support

Loris Karius says he is "infinitely sorry" for his mistakes in the Champions League final and admits he struggled to sleep in the wake of Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper was directly at fault for two of Madrid's goals in their 3-1 victory on Saturday, Karius seeing an attempted throw blocked into the net by Karim Benzema for the opener before palming a Gareth Bale shot into his own net to give Zinedine Zidane's side their third.

The German was in tears as he went to the Liverpool end of the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev after the final whistle, before later revealing he felt he had cost his side the game.

The 24-year-old has offered another apology, this time on Twitter, to the fans, players and staff of the club.

"Haven't really slept until now..." he wrote. "The scenes are still running through my head again and again...

"I'm infinitely sorry to my team-mates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down...

"As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time..."

Karius received a number of unpleasant messages from social media users but the Liverpool fans in the stadium applauded him loudly at the end of the game.

The German has thanked those supporters for their backing and has promised them that the team will recover from the disappointment of the defeat.

"Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game," he said. "I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger."