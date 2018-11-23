Kante 2023: The statistics that show Chelsea star deserves new deal

Chelsea announced a new five-year deal for N'Golo Kante on Friday and his statistics show it is a fitting reward for the France international.

After being instrumental in Leicester City's shock 2015-16 Premier League title success, he was subsequently snapped up by Chelsea and has become a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

Kante joined Chelsea for a reported £30million in 2016 and enjoyed a seamless transition, instantly becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte's title-winning side in his debut season.

Chelsea suffered last term, but Kante remained a standout figure, winning the club's Player of the Year award.

He has continued that trend under Maurizio Sarri, playing every minute in the Premier League for the former Napoli coach, and over the course of his Chelsea career Kante has been one of the most effective in his position, as Opta data shows…

54 – Kante has played in 54 Premier League victories since his club debut in August 2016. Only seven players have won more. Team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta leads the way with 58.

657 – No outfield player has made as many ball recoveries in England's top flight since Kante joined Chelsea. Nemanja Matic, now at Manchester United, is second to him with 627.

262 – The France midfielder has attempted 262 tackles in a Chelsea shirt. Only Everton's Idrissa Gueye (310) has challenged an opponent more times.

172 – Of those 262 attempted tackles, Kante has been successful 172 times. Again, Gueye (228) is the only Premier League player with a better record over the same time period.

177 – Kante pips Gueye to top spot in terms of interceptions, though, with his 177 being six more than the Toffees enforcer.

88.99 – Kante has been successful with 88.99 per cent of his passes, the 20th best record of players to have attempted 999 or more.

4,967 – However, Kante's passing accuracy is made more impressive by the fact he tried almost 5,000. Of the 19 players with a greater success percentage, only Nicolas Otamendi (5,332) has attempted more than the Chelsea man, while John Stones (3,380) is their closest challenger.