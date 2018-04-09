Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race

Harry Kane retains firm belief that he can overhaul Mohamed Salah to win the Golden Boot, despite the disappointment of seeing a goal awarded to Christian Eriksen at the weekend.

The Tottenham forward insists he got the faintest of touches on what turned out to be the winner in Spurs' 2-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday, but the Premier League adjudged Eriksen's cross to have gone straight in.

As a result Kane remains on 24 league strikes, five adrift of Liverpool star Salah, who missed Saturday's dour 0-0 draw at Everton due to a minor groin injury.

Salah has five games remaining to further boost his tally, while Kane enjoys the luxury of an extra match and the England international is confident of overtaking his rival, with Spurs reportedly considering an appeal to the Premier League over the award of Saturday's winner at Stoke.

"Yes, I still believe I can," Kane said. "Whatever happens, there are still games to go. I've got to focus on my game and I can't control what he does.

"Obviously as a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season.

"I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball! But there's nothing I can do.

"If they turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word. It is what it is, but the most important thing is that we won the game."