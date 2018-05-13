Kane reflects on 'incredible' Spurs comeback

Harry Kane reflected on Tottenham's "incredible" win over Leicester City in Sunday's nine-goal thriller and insists the club have achieved their aims this season.

The England striker scored the winner in a pulsating 5-4 victory in their Wembley farewell, having earlier cancelled out Jamie Vardy's early opener.

Leicester had led 3-1 before Erik Lamela inspired a fightback with two goals and the strike that led to Christian Fuchs' own goal, with Kane's second ensuring Vardy making it 4-4 ultimately counted for nothing for the visitors.

"It was incredible - one of those games at the end of the season where both teams want to attack," Kane, who finished with 30 Premier League goals for the first time, told Sky Sports.

"We are delighted to win from 3-1 down. We always knew we could create chances.

"It was about staying calm and the score gave us wake-up call. It was nice to finish it off."

Spurs' win means they finish third having already achieved Champions League qualification by beating Newcastle United in midweek.

Critics have once again rounded on Tottenham's failure to win a trophy this season, but Kane says Mauricio Pochettino's men have achieved what they set out by sealing a top-four berth.

He added: "It has been a good season with everything that has gone on with Wembley. The main aim was to qualify for the Champions League for next season."